Beadle keen to play his part in festive crackers

Jimmy Beadle is hoping to burst his way into the Scarborough Athletic line-up for a festive schedule full of crackers.

Beadle has been used mainly from the substitutes bench in recent weeks, but with clashes against Hyde, former club Tadcaster Albion, Clitheroe and South Shields on the horizon, the attacking midfielder is keen to make his mark.

“These are big games, obviously I want to be involved in them, especially the Tadcaster one,” said Beadle.

“You are never happy when you’re not playing, it does take the shine off it a little bit.

“I am always involved though, either coming off the bench or starting against Marske and I’m happy where we are at this stage of the season.

“The most important thing for me is the fact that we are winning games and we are pushing on towards promotion.”

Beadle is in bullish mood going into the first double header against Hyde and Tadcaster.

He added: “I don’t think we have anything to fear from Hyde on Saturday, but I don’t think we should be afraid of any team in this league.

“We should be going there and beating them because that will send out a message of intent.

“I’m really looking forward to the Tadcaster game on Boxing Day, it will be unbelivable.

“At the start of the season I looked at the Tadcaster side and I thought they had a chance this season.

“I’m not sure why it hasn’t happened over there, maybe they haven’t gelled for some reason or another.

“We will have to be on our A-game to beat them though because they will make it hard.

“You do make a lot of sacrifices as a non-league footballer over the Christmas period.

“You can’t have too much Christmas dinner and you can’t have a drink, but that is only because you want to be involved in these big games.

“I’m hoping there will be around 2,000 fans down on Boxing Day for the Tadcaster game and you can guarantee that they will all be out to enjoy themselves.

“It would be amazing if we could put on a real performance for them and come away with another three-point haul.”