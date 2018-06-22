Beckett Rep Team edged out by Halifax

A Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Representative team containing eight debutants put in a determined performance against a strong Halifax League XI before falling to a one-wicket defeat on Sunday at North Marine Road.

The team, which was skippered by Ebberston captain Jon Mason, won the toss and elected to bat, but found the visiting team in miserly mood, their opening attack bowling with pace and accuracy, backed up some excellent ground fielding.

After slipping to 31-3 with Jack Pinder making 19, James Small and Alex Machen (Ebberston) led the recovery, with the Cayton wicketkeeper compiling 17.

Machen curbed his natural aggression to make 24 off 53 balls but at 72-6 the hosts were in danger of not making the hundred mark.

Cayton skipper Tom Sixsmith, who came in at number seven, maturely stepped up and combined tight defence with controlled aggression as he top scored with a skillful 37 off 53 balls, before being the last man out with just nine balls remaining of the 45 overs.

Adam Morris (Seamer) and Frankie Beal took the new ball for the Scarborough League team and the Ebberston seamer struck three early blows, including a sharp catch in the gully by David Brannan (Filey).

Following a wicket for Harry Holden (Cayton), Halifax were in trouble on 51-4, but opener Alex Blagbrough kept his focus, latching onto the slightest short delivery and took his side to 90-4, with the West Yorkshiremen appearing to be in complete control.

Scarborough turned to Josh Dawson, and, bowling in tandem with young spinner Ryan Hargreaves, who bowled a controlled five over spell (1-15), the Filey all-rounder ripped through the lower order to leave the visitors on 119-9, still 14 runs short of victory.

Despite every effort from the team and fabulous figures of 4-24 in 7.4 overs from Dawson, Blagbrough stayed firm, finishing unbeaten on 73 (92 balls, 10 fours) and guided his team home to register the win in a thrilling game.

The league would like to thank the Halifax League, Scarborough Cricket Club, head groundsman at North Marine Road John Dodds, umpire Jon Mancrief, scorer Cathy Rawson and the players for giving up their time to represent the league.