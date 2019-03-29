Beer festival cheer for Rainbow Centre

The Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers managed to raise £1,000 for the Rainbow Centre during the recent CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival held at Scarborough Spa.

The club organised an up-market tombola featuring many bottles and gifts for all.

The organiser for the Scarborough Cavaliers, Peter Howgate, said: “Thanks are due to the Scarborough branch of CAMRA who encouraged us to fund raise for The Rainbow Centre at their great beer festival.

“Also thank you to all the local organisations who donated tombola prizes.”

Trish Kinsella, the manager of the Rainbow Centre, said “I would like to thank the Rotary Club for their continued support and for this amazing gift.

“As a local charity we are very reliant on the support of individuals, families and organisations to enable us to provide relevant and practical support to those who need our help.”