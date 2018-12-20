Beginning to look a lot like Christmas at North Yorkshire recycling centres

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the 20 household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) across North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire County Council, in partnership with Yorwaste, is reminding people of the items they can take to their local HWRC, whether that’s electrical goods, packaging, batteries or Christmas trees.

Members of staff at the sites have been donning Christmas “props” to spread the festive message about what you can recycle this Christmas.

Follow posts on the county council’s Twitter account @northyorkscc to support the campaign.

County Cllr Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Waste Management, said: “Working together, the county council and Yorwaste are providing residents with advice on how to reduce, reuse and recycle their waste and are helping everyone to have a greener Christmas.”

Yorwaste manages and operates the 20 HWRCs on behalf of the county council, employing 85 staff.

Rachel Stewart, Yorwaste’s HWRC Operations Manager, said: “Our staff are enjoying putting on Santa hats and donning tinsel as they help people with their waste and recycling.

“December is one of the busiest times of the years at the HWRCs, so we want to ensure we maximise recycling, while having fun in the process.”

If you have extra rubbish or overflowing recycling over the Christmas holidays, the sites will be open every day apart from December 25 and 26 and January 1 and all Wednesdays. Opening times at this time of year are 8.30am to 4pm.

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/household-waste-recycling-centres for full details.

Check with your district council for refuse and recycling collections from home as they will change with the bank holidays.

Items that can be taken to the sites include: paper, cardboard, telephone directories, books, garden waste, glass, food and drink cans, foil, scrap metal, plastic bottles, mixed textiles and clothes, batteries, fluorescent tubes, TVs and monitors, fridges and freezers, large appliances, small appliances, furniture (including beds, mattresses, sofas and chairs), bric-a-brac, cooking oil, car batteries, used engine oil, tyres, wood and timber.

Non-glittery greetings cards can be recycled within paper and card recycling.

If you receive any with glitter or other non-recyclable additions, these will need to be removed before the cards can go for recycling.

Shiny wrapping paper can’t be recycled as some of it has a plastic/foil mix.

Stick to normal paper and remove the sticky tape before it goes in the paper recycling. Otherwise it needs to go in the rubbish bin.

Real Christmas trees can go in the garden waste skips for composting.

Glass jars, including empty cranberry jelly jars after Christmas dinner, can be recycled with glass bottles, regardless of the glass’s colour.

Cardboard can be recycled. Just flatten it and remove any tape.

It’s not too late to buy a different kind of gift, one of the home compost bins on sale for £10 each at HWRCs at Whitby, Harrogate, Northallerton, Skipton, Seamer Carr, Selby and Malton.