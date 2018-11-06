Ben Nevis the task for Scarborough Rainbow Centre fundraisers

Two Scarborough men will take on the challenge of climbing Ben Nevis this weekend, all in the name of charity.

Tom Brough and Liam Peel will ascend the mountain, in Scotland, over Saturday and Sunday to raise money for the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough, a charity that helps the homeless and those in need of support in the town.

The Rainbow Centre came into being in 1996 to offer practical support to Castle Ward in Scarborough - an area that had been designated as an Urban Priority Area.

The Centre now supports over 400 people per week and is the focus of a lot of community action.

Tom, 25, lives in Scarborough and works at the Sea Life Centre, but liaised with the charity for some time to find out about the work they do, and how he could support them, which inspired him to take on the challenge of climbing Ben Nevis.

“This is a real challenge. We both wanted to do something different to the usual to raise money,” he said.

“Neither of us have ever climbed a mountain before so you might think it’s a bit mad, us climbing Ben Nevis in winter. It’s a real challenge for the pair of us.

“We’ve had tonnes of support for friends and family so far. The response has been great.

“I spent some time with the Rainbow Centre to understand and appreciate the sort of work they do and I was touched by the selflessness of all the volunteers. I spoke to a lot of people there and I felt that it’s a good time to give something back.

“We’re going into the unknown so we’d really appreciate any support we can get to boost the charity’s funds, be it from businesses or individuals.

Liam, another Scarborough local, also works at the Sea Life Centre, and has too liaised with the Rainbow Centre over fundraising after they supported a friend of his who was homeless.

The pair are aiming to raise £300 for the charity and have funded the whole trip themselves.

To donate and sponsor Tom and Liam in their Ben Nevis challenge, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ThomasBrough2