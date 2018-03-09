Beniston powers to world championship qualification

Filey powerlifter Phil Beniston has recently qualified for two World Championships with two different federations.

First he travelled to Birmingham to win the GPC Midlands Championships (Global Powerlifting Committee), managing to meet the qualifying A class total to qualify for the European Championships in June in France, and the World Championships in September in Hungary.

The following week he won the BPO Welsh Championships in Swansea, breaking the British records on bench press and deadlift to qualify for the WPF (World Powerlifting Federation) Worlds in November in Moscow, Russia.

Then last week he was nominated for the Scarborough and District Sports Awards, where he lifted the Top Male Achiever Award at the Spa.

Beniston is now training hard for the BPO British Championships (British Powerlifting Organisation) in Port Talbot, Wales in April, and the GPC Europeans, while also helping to build a gym near his home in Filey, where he will work as a personal trainer.

Beniston said: “I’m relatively new to the area, so over the moon to win the sports award.

“I was very surprised too, as there was some very worthy nominees including other world champions.

“I’m pleased to have qualified for the Europeans and Worlds, and I am particularly looking forward to competing in Moscow.

“The Russians are some of the best lifters in the world, so I’m looking forward to going out there and trying to beat some of them on their own turf.”

Anyone wanting to train with Beniston or wanting advice about training can contact him on 07707 642211 or email abmaa@Hotmail.co.uk.