Benson Stage Academy dancers step out in their annual show at Scarborough YMCA this week

This is us – members of Benson Stage Academy step out in Junior Show Business in support of two causes close to their hearts.

The show is at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, this week.

This is the school’s annual show with all classes taking part from the preschool classes right through to the adults.

“They will be showcasing ballet, tap, modern, freestyle, street and cheer dance.,” said the school’s principal Caron Miller.

Some of the proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society and the Melanoma Fund.

“Last year one the school’s former principals Jeanette Allport-Lilly lost her mum who had suffered from Alzheimer’s.

“That’s why the Alzheimer’s Society is one of our chosen charities,” said Caron.

The Melanoma Fund is in honour of Fiona Phillips who also passed away last year.

“You will see bother daughter, Tasmin Phillips, and granddaughter, Matilda Roach, performing in this year’s show,” said Caron.

“We have a block in each half specially chosen for these wonderful ladies,” she said.

Junior Showbusiness can be seen at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Friday March 8 and Saturday March 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01723 506750 or in person from the YMCA box office.