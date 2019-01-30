Better mobile phone coverage is on the way for Scarborough and Ryedale: here's why

The Scarborough and Ryedale areas are set to get improved mobile phone coverage as a result of a £1 million contract being awarded to build masts.

North Yorkshire County Council has awarded the contract to Arqiva, a leading UK communications infrastructure company which is now finalising the best locations for the masts, said David Crawford, managing director of the company.

Funding for the work has come from the government's Local Growth Fund, secured by the county council, and from the York, North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

County Coun Don Mackenzie, executive member for NYCC, said: "This contract represents a significant step forward in our efforts to expand more widely high-quality mobile phone coverage for residents and businesses.

"Strong mobile coverage is an important element of our support for maintaining and creating successful, thriving communities in parts of North Yorkshire."