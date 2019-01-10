Better services on the way to Bridlington and Scarborough for people with hearing problems

Adults and children with hearing problems in Scarborough and Bridlington can look forward to improved local NHS services this year.

The audiology service, run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, provides a full range of audiological tests from assessing the hearing of babies, through to the elderly.

Until recently Bridlington patients have had to travel to Scarborough for the majority of testing. From ths month, there will be a specific audiology booth installed at Bridlington Hospital which will see more services on offer.

Kate Iley, head of audiology for the trust, said: “Sadly, when Bridlington Hospital was built it did not include any soundproof booths, so patients have had to travel to Scarborough for the majority of the testing.

“This year we will be offering more services from Bridlington, including testing of children over the age of three years - something we haven’t been able to do. We hope this will give patients and their families a more local service, rather than having the stress of coping with transport to Scarborough or Hull.”

Services in Scarborough are also set to improve with the installation of a booth at Springhill House in Scarborough where the audiology team is based.

Kate added: “Many patients have to attend their first appointment at Scarborough Hospital before being able to have subsequent appointments from Springhill House. We’re delighted that in future patients will be able to start and complete the journey in the same place.”