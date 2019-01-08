Beyond Housing helps woman overcome mental health demons and achieve ambitions at Scarborough TEC

Life looks full of promise for 22-year-old Beyond Housing customer Hannah Mitchell.

She’s one month into an Art and Design access course at Scarborough TEC and, with her sights set on progressing to a Fine Art University degree, is loving every minute of it.

But for the past nine years she has battled a demon that, on a number of occasions, has almost claimed her life.

Hannah speaks openly about the mental health issues that have tormented her throughout her teenage years and into adulthood.

Her ongoing wellbeing is dependent on a delicate balance of engagement with support services, potential risk management and sheer determination.

“My aim from the age of 13 has been to live my life free of medication, but that hasn’t always been possible,” she said.

“I spent time on a psychiatric ward at 16 and I’ve experienced significant setbacks on a number of occasions. My issues came to a head during my college studies, leaving me no choice but to quit my course and fall back on my prescribed medication.”

Hannah has engaged with various mental health support groups and agencies over the years, some of which have been more helpful to her than others.

Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind proved particularly positive, helpful and supportive, but many sufferers like herself are left to deal with the harsh reality of their conditions, together with the stigma that so often accompanies any mention of mental health, without the degree of clinical and emotional support that they need.

A recent poll of 500 mental health patients by the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCP) recorded that one in four had waited longer than three months for a specialist appointment. These included those with alcohol dependency issues and bi-polar disorder as well as people suffering from stress, anxiety and depression.

During the sign up procedure in January last year with Beyond Housing, her housing officer suggested some additional training support through the My Better Life initiative which offers one to one support for Beyond Housing tenants, helping them gain employment and tackle the barriers that might be restricting their progress.

Hannah raised the subject of her mental health difficulties and she was offered the opportunity to join the Action Towards Inclusion programme which offers support to adults who are wanting to return to employment - 77% of its clients have, or have had, mental health problems.

By mid-April 2018 Hannah was engaged on the Action Towards Inclusion scheme and began her one to one relationship with Key Worker Rachel Wardle.

Although her early contact with Rachel was unpredictable, Hannah would get in touch if she felt the need for extra help. Rachel would listen to her concerns, which at one point had centred on the emergence of some particularly dark and intrusive thoughts, and work with Hannah to introduce behavioural patterns and processes to cope with them.

Eventually, Hannah was invited to Scarborough TEC to explore the possibility of enrolling for a Fine Art degree course. She was accepted but, due to insufficient student numbers, the college was forced to postpone the course, leaving Hannah with the alternative option of an Art and Design Access Course that could lead later to a Fine Art Degree at a number of colleges or universities.

With support from Rachel and the Action Towards Inclusion programme Hannah has made substantial progress in the management of her condition and is well on the way to reaching her objectives of remaining medication free and embarking on her degree course.

Hannah added: “If only I’d been aware of a programme like Action Towards Inclusion during my worst times - it allowed me the hope and inspiration that I needed while offering me real evidence that this kind of progress is possible.”

But for some mental health sufferers who are unable to access the support that they need the outcome can be very different.

Without adequate help some resort to taking their own lives and, although the rates are falling, in 2017 5,821 suicides were registered in the UK.

Tracy O’Neill, Beyond Housing Executive Director of Customers and Communities, said: “It increasingly important that organisations like Beyond Housing work with their partners to provide whatever help and support that they can to preserve the health and wellbeing of their residents.”