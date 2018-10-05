Beyond Housing - The new partnership that includes Yorkshire Coast Homes - has launched

Beyond Housing, the partnership between Coast & Country Housing and Yorkshire Coast Homes, has launched and announced its new Chief Executive.

Rosemary Du Rose has been appointed as Beyond Housing’s first chief executive, joining from Home Group where, as Executive Director of Operations, she was responsible for the delivery of services to leasehold, rented and supported customers in 55,000 homes and led a team of over 2,000 colleagues across the UK.

Rosemary Du Rose (middle) has taken over as Chief Executive of Beyond Housing

Prior to joining Home Group in 2009, Rosemary’s career had centred on the retail, telecoms and insurance sectors, including senior roles at O2 and Legal & General.

She will take up her new position early in the new year and Owen Ingram, currently Interim Chief Executive at Yorkshire Coast Homes, will act as Interim CEO of Beyond Housing.

Beyond Housing serves customers in more than 15,000 homes across the north east and North Yorkshire. Its combined scale and resources will allow it to do more for customers and communities.

Beyond Housing has ambitious plans to:

• Build more new homes than either of the previous organisations would individually have been able to

• Increase focus on regeneration with plans to address the serious issues evident in some of its most deprived communities

• Continue the high levels of investment into existing homes, investing £150m in the first five years to ensure they remain safe, secure places people are proud to call home

• Meet the challenges of the ageing population in the north east and Yorkshire through providing a combined Independent and Supported Living service to over 8,000 vulnerable people.

Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive of Beyond Housing, said: “I am very proud to be the first chief executive of Beyond Housing, an organisation which has all the elements for a very bright future.

“I’m sure there will be some challenges as the two organisations integrate, but both have fantastic teams and a very similar ethos to my own of putting the customer at the heart of everything. It’s a really exciting time and I am really looking forward to the new year and the new role”.