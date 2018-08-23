Big improvement in GCSE results at Scarborough’s Graham School

Following a difficult year of Ofsted, changing sites and the ongoing academisation of the school, Graham School has seen its results improve significantly at GCSE.

There have been some excellent individual performances, including many of the students achieving either A* or grade 9 in a range of

subjects, the new standard of excellence at GCSE.

It isn’t just the most able students who have done better than in previous years.

Students of all abilities have made significantly more progress in their GCSE performance, with students with additional educational needs improving most of all.

Results in the core subjects of maths, English and science have all improved meaning students are better positioned to move forward into further education.

Results in many subjects are also strong, most notably in the creative areas of art, photography, drama and dance with results in other subjects also showing marked improvements.

Paul Brockwell, who has led the school as Headteacher since it went into the Ofsted category of Special Measures last May, stated how pleased he was with the improvement in results this summer.

“In a short space of time we, the students and staff, have worked hard to improve outcomes and life chances for our students,” he said.

“These results show what is possible when everyone works together.

“There is still much to be done.

“For many reasons students are still leaving with results below what we would like, however the school is now more focussed on getting the results the students deserve and I am convinced that the school will continue to improve.

“We wish all of our leavers the very best in their future education and careers.”