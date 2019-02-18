Big signing for Mickleover ahead of Scarborough Athletic battle

Scarborough Athletic's opponents on Saturday Mickleover Sports have moved to make a big signing before the weekend's clash.

The Derbyshire club have brought in former Rotherham United, Southend United, Fleetwood Town and Northampton Town defender Ryan Cresswell.

Ryan Cresswell in action for Fleetwood

The 31-year-old former Sheffield United Academy graduate will provide some much needed defensive options to go along side Pablo Mills, Durrel Berry and Joel Bonner, who are already at the club.

