Big signings for Scarborough Athletic Under-19s

Scarborough Athletic Under-19s bosses Ryan Blott and Denny Ingram have made three big captures as they bid to maintain their excellent campaign.

Scarborough-born former Blackpool keeper Craig Thordarson, ex-Sunderland and York City full-back Fergus McAughtrie and first-teamer Flynn McNaughton have all signed forms.

A delighted Blott said: “Craig has been training with us at the Scarborough Football Scholarship, he is looking at going abroad, but we’ll have to see what happens.

“Flynn has also signed on for us and he has recommended Fergus.

“These additions will be a big boost going into an important final few games of the season.”

Boro’s youngsters currently sit second in the Northern Alliance Under-19 League and last weekend they booked their place in the final of the North Riding FA Youth Cup.

Blott added: “We’re not doing bad, it is just a case of the lads keeping it going.”