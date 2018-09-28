Birley bags a treble as Boro see off Willerby

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s swept to a 6-2 win in their Hull League Division One trip to Westella & Willerby.

George Birley showed no mercy in firing Boro into a quick 2-0 lead, which quickly became 3-0 with a sublime 25-yard screamer from Reuben Taylor.

Soon after that Birley played through Harry Southwick to make it 4-0, but Westella pulled one back just before half-time.

In the second half, Boro continued to push and that resulted in two further goals from Riley Foster and Birley, who completed his hat-trick before Westella pulled a consolation goal back.

Scarborough Athletic Under-10s sealed a memorable 7-5 win against Nostell in the Junior Premier League.

Trailing 3-1 then 5-3 in the first two thirds, the young side produced a stirring finish to seal the victory.

Adam Oliver scored an excellent hat-trick including a delicate lob from 20 yards.

Logan Tuck produced a cool finish under pressure for his first Boro goal, Finlay Sayers Barker tapped home and Kobi Crawford scored a quality brace including a powerful header from a corner.

Monty Burlinson was gold player, with Oliver silver and Sayers Barker bronze.

Scarborough Athletic’s Under-15s Hull League team grabbed a 2-0 win against Pelican.

Boro started well and Nathan Williams rattled the crossbar.

Pelican did have a chance however, but keeper Kian Heblich saved well.

Boro took the lead early into the second half when they were awarded a free-kick and Nathan Williams curled it into the top corner.

The impressive Billy Keough and Aidan Williams allowed Boro to soak up some pressure, before they doubled their lead when Nathan Williams jinked round three defenders before slotting home.

Scarborough Athletic Under-17s shared the spoils at Elloughton Blackburn with a 1-1 draw.

The first half was goalless with Jared Elwick going closest for Boro striking the upright.

Boro went in front three minutes after the break when George Walmsley held off a couple of challenges to fire past the advancing keeper.

Tom Wright grazed the crossbar with a header but the home side equalised with 10 minutes remaining to grab a point.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s travelled to the Keepmoat Stadium to play Doncaster Rovers in the Junior Premier League and lost 4-2.

The first period saw Rovers take control and move 2-0 ahead.

Boro came out of the break the brighter but against the run of play found themselves 3-0 down .

Almost instantly Boro’s left winger Charlie Colley broke free and fired home to make it 3-1.

Boro then found them selves 4-1 down, before captain Riki Greening stepped up and drove a blistering shot that the keeper could not hold to make it 4-2.

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s lost 4-2 against Hessle Sporting Lions.

Hessle started the brighter and took an early lead, but as Boro grew into the game they deservedly drew level when a brilliant free-kick by Kene Knowles sailed into the net.

Boro then took the initiative when Cameron MacDonald slotted home from inside the box to give the home side the lead early in the second half.

Hessle responded to level things up, before Ben Voase stood tall to brilliantly thwart an on-rushing striker to keep his team in the game.

With Taylor Hide and Joshua Kelly marshalling the defence, Boro pushed forward looking to regain the lead but they were caught by two quick goals and they undeservedly fell behind.

Lewis Hunter and Rhys Hooson went close before Knowles latched onto a long clearance from Voase, rounded the Hessle keeper but saw his effort run agonisingly wide of the far post.