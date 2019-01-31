Blaze in Corners Terrace, Whitby, being dealt with by fire brigade

Fire and Police have been called to a blaze in Corners Terrace, Whitby.

Two fire engines are currently dealing with the blaze, while Police are also on the scene.

They were called around 9.30am.

A Police spokesperson said: Officers are currently assisting the fire service following a fire on Corners Terrace, Whitby which was reported to police at 9.30am on Thursday, 31 January.

"Road closures have been put in place in the immediate area while emergency crews attend the scene and respond to the incident.

"Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing."

Residents are also being advised to keep windows and doors closed.