Bob takes on cycling challenge for charity

A Scarborough-based man is about to embark on a 3,055-mile cycling journey across the USA.

Bob Reid, 55, from Newby, will be travelling an average of 51 miles a day for 61 days as he makes his way from Florida to California in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Mr Reid will be setting out along the Southern Tier Cycle route on New Year’s Day and will finish at the end of February.

He will be cycling solo with all his kit in panniers, including food and camping equipment.

He also plans to post a daily update on his Instagram page ‘Bob’s Big_Bike_Ride’ to let people follow his progress.

Mr Reid said he wants to complete this challenge to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Trust, which supports research into the condition.

He said: “A friend of mine has the condition and despite the life-long, daily challenges involving medications, time-consuming physiotherapy, cardio-respiratory exercises and isolation from others with the condition, this person has remained positive and realistically optimistic.

“Despite huge personal challenges, my friend supported me through a period of personal health issues and as a result contributed hugely towards me coming back healthier, stronger and more resilient than ever.

“I will complete this challenge as my small way of saying ‘thanks’.

“With your help we can, together, help to pay for continued advancements in Cystic Fibrosis research.”

Anyone wishing to give their support to Bob can do so by visiting his Just Giving page – www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bob-reid1