Bolder still backing Boro after switch to take Ferriby reins

It may be all change for Chris Bolder after his move to take the reins at North Ferriby United, but one thing will stay the same.

When the referee blows up for full-time in his National League North games, he will switch his attentions from the Villagers back to Scarborough Athletic to see how Boro have got on.

That is due to the fondness that the departing assistant manager has for the club, after he spent four years at Queensgate and more recently the Flamingo Land Stadium.

"Scarborough Athletic is a club I will always hold in my heart," said Bolder.

"The first thing I'll be doing when our games have finished will be checking my phone to see how they have got on.

"The club and the fans have been tremendous with me as a player, a coach and then an assistant manager. I've loved my time there.

"This has been a great season so far with the momentous occasion of the club coming home and the expectation levels there, so it was very hard for me to leave.

"But the opportunity at North Ferriby was so big that I just couldn't turn it down.

"I have left on good terms though, I've still been doing a lot of talking with Steve Kittrick and Steve Roberts and that will continue.

"I've known Steve (Kittrick) for a long time, I have huge respect for him and he has been a pleasure to work under.

"As well as developing a good relationship between manager and assistant, we have also developed a very good friendship."

Bolder had always had aspirations of getting into management, so when his previous club North Ferriby came knocking it was something he couldn't turn his back on.

He added: "Obviously Ferriby is a club that means a lot to me because I spent a lot of my playing career there. I have also said that I wanted to go into management at some point.

"When the chance came to further myself like this I just had to take it.

"It has been a very busy couple of days since I took over, I've had so many messages of support, all of them have meant a lot.

"There is a big job ahead of me, starting with getting things how I want them, it is one that I'm looking forward to though.

"I also have to liaise with the current squad and look at what we need to take things forward.

"My brother Adam signed up as a player just before I arrived, so it will be good to work with him once again and have him involved.

"There is no secret that our budget isn't the biggest compared to some of these huge clubs in our division, so it will be down to the pulling power of our club.

"It will be a completely different role for me as well, changing from being the go-between as an assistant, to taking charge, but I'll still be keeping a degree of that to develop a good relationship with the players."

Bolder is hoping to continue a link with Boro in the future by setting up a pre-season friendly.

"It would be great to forge a link between the two clubs, it is something I'd like to speak to Steve about,"

"With the amazing facilities Scarborough has it would be fantastic to organise a game and it would give me the chance to come back and see some friendly faces."