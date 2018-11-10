Bollywood music video’s extra vroom at Malton dealership

A flavour of Bollywood came to Malton recently to film an exclusive music video for a top Bollywood star.

The promo was directed by Tejas Dattani, who is a top Bollywood choreographer and winner of TV show Bharat Ki Shaan Lets Dance with his wife Stephanie who is originally from Scarborough.

Stephanie Dattani cast local entertainer and actor Ryan Swain to co-star in the video alongside G Chery and decided that Specialist Cars Of Malton iwas the perfect location to shoot some of the footage.

Ryan has been a sales executive at Specialist Cars Of Malton since 2016.

He said: “It was a delight to bring a flavour of Bollywood to Malton and have them film at our showroom.

“I was thrilled to of also starred in the video.

“It was such a great shoot to do with the cars and it was really fun to do. We are all looking forward to seeing and hearing the song and seeing the final video when it is officially released in the charts.”