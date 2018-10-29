Bon Jovi to rock the UK in huge new stadium tour - here's how to get tickets

Rock legends Bon Jovi have announced a huge stadium tour, which sees them return to Wembley Stadium for the first time in 19 years.

They have announced a series of live summer stadium gigs on their new upcoming This House Is Not For Sale Tour 2019.

The tour will see them perform Wembley Stadium on Friday 21 June, as well as Liverpool's Anfield on Wednesday 19 June and Coventry's Ricoh Arena on Sunday 23 June.

Bon Jovi return to Wembley for the first time in 19 years when they performed a spectacular live show at the historic stadium, and the 2019 Tour will be bigger and better than ever.

They will also have support from Manic Street Preachers at each gig.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday November 2 and you can buy them here.