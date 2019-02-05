Books by the Beach line-up revealed for this year – and two unique Scarborough settings are included in the programme

The line-up for this year’s Books by the Beach has been revealed – plus two unique venues have been added to the programme.

Scarborough Lighthouse and St Martin-on-the-Hill will be used to host events during the festival which runs from Thursday April 11 to Sunday April 14.

The line-up includes festival favourite Alan Johnson, Scarborough professor Joann Fletcher, romantic comedy specialist Jenny Colgan, award-winning and crime-writer Belinda Bauer and Costa Book Award winner Sadie Jones.

“I can’t wait for April to meet such an eclectic mix of people,” said Books by the Beach director Heather French.

The lighthouse, which is home to Scarborough Yacht Club, will be the setting for a talk by building conservationist Tom Nancollas.

He will take guests on a book tour of seven offshore lighthouses on Friday April 12 at 5.30pm. A lighthouse tour is included in ticket price, but beware for according to local legend, it’s haunted.

Fleet Street journalist Simon Heffer will be at St Martin-on-the-Hill, Ramshill, on Sunday April 14.

He will be sharing his latest work The Age of Decadence: Britain 1880 to 1914 in the setting which boasts windows and paintings by William Morris and Dante Gabriel Rossetti.

Heffer will be joined by Alan Johnson on the Sunday papers panel. Johnson will also talk about his latest memoir, In My Life.

Michael Palin has already been announced.

The Books by the Beach brochure is out on Saturday and tickets go on sale from the theatre box office on the same day.

Tickets: 01723 370541.

Full line-up is in The Scarborough News out on Thursday