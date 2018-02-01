Boro are the White stuff for Tom

Midfielder Tom White is keen to extend his stay at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The 20-year-old is due to return to Gateshead after Scarborough Athletic's trip to Trafford on Saturday, but following discussions with Boro boss Steve Kittrick and the powers that be at his parent club, it is hoped that the loan deal will elongated.

White has impressed in his midfield role since making his debut at Droylsden last month and he is enjoying his football to boot.

"I think the loan deal is being extended, well I hope it is anyway," said White.

"I've had a few discussions with the gaffer at Scarborough (Steve Kittrick), I know a few other teams from the National League North are showing an interest, but I'm happy where I am at the moment.

"Sometimes when you go on loan your face doesn't and things don't work out for you, but I'm honestly loving it at Scarborough."

Much of the enjoyment is coming from lining up in a winning team and alongside players that like to get the ball down.

He added: "It is always nice to play alongside good players in a good team.

"Every one of the lads in the squad can play, they are all confident on the ball, which is what I like.

"The gaffer likes to change it about at times, but even if we bring players on, the level of quality doesn't drop.

"There is plenty of experience in there as well. Luke Dean, who sits in behind me, is an old hand and he talks me through the game.

"Then at the back we have Sam Hewitt and Dave Merris, who have been there and done it, and up front there is the James Walshaw, Michael Coulson and Max Wright, they all add to it further.

"For me, it about getting games under my belt and enjoying myself out there. The more that happens, the sharper I will get."

White is also loving turning out in front of the hefty crowds that Boro have been attracting since their move home.

"These are the biggest crowds that I have consistently played in front of, it is great," he said.

"The noise that comes from The Shed is ridiculous, it makes you want to work that bit harder and go that extra mile.

"I love walking on the pitch and seeing all those fans and knowing that they are behind you. It really gives you a buzz."