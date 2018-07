Ten Boro baby growers have been donated to Scarborough Hospital to mark the 70th birthday of the NHS today.

Scarborough Athletic Football Club has donated ten baby growers with the club's emblem to the hospital.

Lindsey Barker and her baby Brontaé, who was born earlier today, were presented with the first baby grower.

The National Health Service turned 70 on today (July 5) and to mark the occasion the club decided to make the donation.