Boro boss happy to be on track for promotion

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is happy that his side are on track for their aim of promotion.

Boro sit second in the Evo-Stik Premier, level on points with leaders South Shields, who they gained promotion alongside last time out.

And going into Saturday’s home fixture against Nantwich, the Boro chief is in a positive mood.

Only one team goes up automatically this season, with the next four going into a play-off.

The winner of those play-offs goes into a super play-off final with the successful side from the Midlands division.

He said: “The table doesn’t lie and we are on track for what we have set out to achieve.

“It is still a case of finding our feet at this level though because it is clearly a step up from last season.

“The defenders are better and the attackers are the same, every team has recruited from higher levels.

“Looking at ourselves though, if we’d have taken our chances in the early part of the season then we could be clear at the top.

“We have to cut out the errors at the back as well, we have conceded 10 goals in the league and at least five of those have been gifted to our opposition.”