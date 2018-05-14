Boro boss keeping busy ahead of big cup final

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is already dipping his toe into the game of player recruitment, despite the club having a big cup final on Wednesday evening.

Boro are preparing to take the trip north to Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium for the North Riding FA Senior Cup final against the Championship club's Under-23s.

Kittrick has confirmed that each of this season's squad will be asked down to pre-season training in the summer, barring loanees Tom White, Max Wright and Bailey Gooda, who have returned to their parent clubs.

Since the final game of the current league campaign, he has also been talking to other potential additions as Boro prepare for life in the Evo-Stik Premier.

"I've asked all of the lads down to pre-season training from this season. They have all done brilliantly and they deserve their chance with us once again," he said.

"The bun fight has already started as regards to recruiting other players. I've already spoken to a lot of lads and we'll have to see what happens from here.

"We have to be ready and get things done, though the next month or so is a merri-go-round."

Despite all this going on, Kittrick can't wait for Wednesday's cup final.

Boro have already confirmed that they have sold over 450 tickets to supporters for the game and many others will be buying their on the night with turnstiles opening from 6.30pm for a 7.30pm kick off.

Kittrick added: "There will be a good few fans there and we are all hoping that it will be a great night for the club.

"Obviously it is a massive stadium, so that will take a bit of getting your head around, but I'm sure the fans will turn out in force for us on hopefully cheer us on to a positive result."