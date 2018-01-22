Boro boss Kittrick keen to end Pickering hoodoo

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is keen to end his Pickering Town hoodoo tomorrow night when the teams meet up in the North Riding FA Senior Cup at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Having lost out in their last two meetings against the Pikes, in pre-season and also in last season's North Riding FA battle, Kittrick is hoping his side can put things right and book a place in the last four of this season's competition.

The Boro chief said: "It seems I have two bogey teams since I've taken over as manager of Scarborough, Hyde United and Pickering Town.

"We have lost our last two games against Pickering and you can be sure that they'll be giving everything to make it three.

"They have good players and good management team, so this will be a test to see how far we've moved forward as a club.

"Pickering have been the better side in our past few meetings, but I don't thing we've played particularly well in those games."

Pickering boast three players in Billy Logan, Joe Danby and Matty Turnbull that Kittrick allowed to leave Boro this season and he is expecting a reaction from them on Tuesday evening.

"It is always the case with ex-players, they want to prove a point to the manager that let them go and to the club that the wrong decision has been made," said Kittrick.

"Having said that, we also have local lads in Jimmy Beadle and Michael Coulson who will be really up for this game and we have a number of other lads who have never experienced this derby, so they will be keen to get involved.

"Obviously there is a big league game on Saturday against Prescot, but this is a competition that we want to progress in, and we will be doing out best to do exactly that."