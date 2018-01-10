Boro chairman Bull: Fans have helped the push up the table

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull has underlined that the home attendances at the Flamingo Land Stadium have helped fill boss Steve Kittrick's war chest.

The hefty gates since the club came in to town have been a pleasant surprise for the board and they have allowed Bull to keep his promise that the budget will be increase if fans turn out in force.

"We started the season with a budget that wasn't a promotion-winning one because we just didn't know what attendances to expect this season," said Bull.

"I spent much of the summer saying that if the fans come through the gates then we'd be able to alter the budget accordingly.

"We have done that and we have also been able to pay a bit of money for James Walshaw, his arrival was a massive signing for our club.

"The bigger clubs around us have also looked at the gates we have been getting, as well as the people we have at the club and allowed us to take players on loan.

"The 1,000 figure seems to be the magical one because it seems to be a case of sending them out to sample what it is like to play in front of a crowd.

"The big thing for me is that people are back in the habit now of watching football in Scarborough. They have decided that it is what they do every weekend.

"The FA Cup run has helped bring the younger fans in and we have a good percentage of them at every game, which is great because they are the future.

"We have also discovered that our replica shirt sales match those of National League and some League Two clubs, so a lot of credit must go to that department as well."

Boro are now looking ahead to next season and the hope is that the club will be plying their trade one rung further up the ladder.

Bull added: "This is the start to the season that we were hoping for, rather than one we expected.

"We set a target of promotion and we are going well at the moment.

"If we achieved our aim and moved into the Evo-Stik Premier, then our target for next season would be very similar - to achieve promotion.

"We are having a board meeting this week to discuss the playing budget for next season because we missed out on a number of players this time out due to the fact that we hadn't settled on things.

"I don't think we'll have too many problems next season if we want to attract players, because of the fact that we are a progressing club with a stadium in town that holds a big turn-out of passionate fans."