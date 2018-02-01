Boro chief hoping for travelling support

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull is hoping the club’s supporters can take the noise on the road as Boro face up to three successive away games.

Steve Kittrick’s men are at Trafford on Saturday, with games following at Mossley on February 10 and Radcliffe on February 13.

Boro boasted a huge attendance of 1,342 at home to Prescot on Saturday and Bull is keen for a number of these fans to join the travelling hordes to Manchester.

“We have three away games coming up and we are hoping that as many of our fans as possible can come and be a part of these matches,” said the Boro chairman.

“It is massive for the club and massive for the team because we if we turn out in force then these will be like home fixtures.

“The supporters club are putting on coaches to the games against Trafford and Mossley and the club are putting on a coach to the game at Radcliffe, so there is plenty of opportunity to be there.”