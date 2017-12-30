Boro crash Clitheroe for four - again

Scarborough Athletic displayed their promotion credentials on Saturday when they hit Clitheroe for four - not for the first time this season.

Clitheroe were the form team going into the game, but Boro turned in a supreme attacking performance and finished 2017 with a powerful 4-1 victory.

Boro were hit by a blow in pre-match, with defender Danny Stimpson being ruled out through illness against a free-scoring Clitheroe side.

Once the traps opened though, the hosts came flying out at great pace.

It seemed that Clitheroe hadn't handed out all of their Christmas presents, with the hosts being gifted a lead after just a handful of minutes.

A woeful defensive header from Stephen Rigby allowed Max Wright to nip in and he dinked expertly beyond keeper Chris Thompson and into the net.

Boro could have had the game wrapped up in the next few minutes, but James Walshaw was denied by Thompson, then Nathan Valentine lifted a header over the bar.

In frustrating contrast, Clitheroe only needed the one opening and they were level.

A corner from the right was headed goalwards and midfielder Brad Carroll flicked home to make the score 1-1.

Boro responded to this set-back in fine fashion, striding straight back up the other end and restoring their cushion.

The raiding Dave Merris brilliantly fed Walshaw, allowing the striker to show excellent composure in guiding the ball past Thompson and into the bottom corner.

Boro continued to press, but there was always a threat that Clitheroe could hit them with their fast-flowing attacking play.

MIchael Coulson fired in a sweet drive that was palmed to safety by the Clitheroe stopper, while Valentine also went close to continuing his form in front of goal.

At the other end, Tommy Taylor had to be at his best to clasp Oliver Newby's drive from a tight angle.

More threat folllowed, as Clitheroe defender Danny Brady's header from a corner bounced just wide, then Newby whipped in a flashing ball that cut across the six-yard box.

Boro's lull continued when the second half took off and they were lucky to survive a huge scramble in the box that saw the ball twice cleared off the line.

As the period progressed though, Boro's attacking flair soon came to the forefront.

After a good amount of near misses, they finally put paid to the Clitheroe challenge in penetrating style.

Boro burst forward with Wright and James Cadman latching onto Luke Dean's ball. The play then moved swiftly to Coulson, who made no mistake from eight yards.

Merris sealed things, scoring the goal that his performance deserved and what a goal it was.

Cadman did well to pick out the full-back and Merris struck a divine volley that scorched into the top corner of the net.

Boro almost completed their nap hand in the final minute when Walshaw again got away from the Clitheroe back-line. The chasing pack caught up though and the ball was deflected away, just wide of the target.