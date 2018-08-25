Boro crumble at the Gingerbreads

Scarborough Athletic suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday when they disappointed hugely in a 1-0 loss at Grantham Town.

Boro were never truly at the races against a workmanlike Grantham side, who maybe just wanted it a touch more than their visitors.

The attacking play that Boro are so capable was only there in patches, while there were far too many mistakes right across the pitch.

Boro fielded the same team as the midweek draw against Matlock and they were looking for a much sharper performance after letting their lead slip in dramatic style.

The creative play was limited in minutes after the opening whistle, with Boro trying to play their way through, while Grantham had designs on going long and utilising their big men.

When things did liven up, Ross Killock made a fine block to deny Cenk Acar and the lanky Ryan Oliver should have scored for the hosts when he was picked out in the six-yards box, his header going high and wide.

James Walshaw's reading of the game almost let him in, but after ghosting onto a Bailey Gooda clearance, his shot was saved by the feet of Louis Jones.

Boro soon began to slice through the Grantham rearguard, with some one-touch play that didn't give the Gingerbreads a sniff.

Walshaw spun brilliantly in the box, but his saw his low drive saved by the foot of the keeper. Then Cadman let fly from the edge of the area, his shot ballooned up off a defender and bounced just wide.

Jones made further stops from Wayne Brooksby and Matty Dixon before the ref blew to end the opening half of football.

The second period crawled away at a snail's pace, with Boro controlling the limited action that occurred.

There was much huffing and puffing around the home box, but the limited Grantham defensive pair of Tom Ward and Tom Batchelor proceeded to get head and foot on everything, heaving the ball long and high at every given opportunity.

It was Grantham, on the counter, who threatened next when Acar won a header in the Boro box, but looped it over Tommy Taylor's bar.

In the end the hosts were presented with the deadlock breaking goal by a comedy of errors at the back.

Killock's scuffed clearance put Boro on the back foot and the ball eventually found its way to a free Jack McGovern, who rolled home from six yards.

There was no rally from Boro after this as their hopes of victory crumbled and the Gingerbreads held out.