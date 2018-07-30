Boro drop prices for final two friendlies

Scarborough Athletic have lowered their admission prices to their final two home friendlies.

Having charged £10 for entry to each of their earlier fixtures, admission will now be £8 for adults, £4 for concessions and free to Under-11s with a paying adult.

That will be in place for Tuesday's clash with Marske and the game against Frickley on Saturday August 11.

A club statement read: "As a thank you, and to encourage more people to come down to the Flamingo Land Stadium as the excitement builds towards our first league game in the Evo-stik Premier Division, we are reducing admission prices for our final two home friendlies.

"If you've not been down yet this pre season we have some great new talent on show alongside our heroes from last season."