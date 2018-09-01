Boro edge out Hyde on the road

Scarborough Athletic edged their way to the tightest of 3-2 wins at Hyde United on Saturday.

Having gone 3-0 ahead, Boro allowed Hyde to come right back into the game, but they somehow managed to hold out for the win.

With Dave Merris and Nathan Valentine back in the side, Boro's start to the game was ideal and it could have been much, much better.

The lead should have been grabbed after just four minutes, when Michael Coulson picked out Valentine in the box and he headed wide from five yards.

Coulson was at it again minutes later, but this time his quality produced a goal.

Having received the ball out on the left, last season's top scorer cut inside and bent an effort sweetly into the the far top corner of the net.

After another Coulson shot was gathered at the second attempt by home keeper Peter Crook, Hyde had their first real opening, but Bailey Gooda got down to block well and divert away a Keenan Quansah drive.

Instead it was Boro who grabbed the second of the day, driving a cushion between them and their hosts.

After some delightful build-up on the right, the ball found its way to James Walshaw, who smashed home from close range.

Boro had a big let-off minutes after this when Tommy Taylor misjudged a set-piece into his box. With the Boro keeper scrambling around, Astley Mulholland hooked an over-head kick into the goal, but his celebrations were cut short by the linesman's flag.

The quality departed for a time after this, with both teams becoming embroiled in more of a battle, resulting in a handful of yellow cards which were dished out by referee Peter Shacklady.

The brighter traits of football returned when the new half got underway and it didn't take Boro long for them to extend their lead.

James Cadman, who had been a bright spark throughout the afternoon, met a ball into the box with a sweet half-volley that struck the shoulder of Michael Coulson and nestled in Crook's net.

Forced into action, Hyde soon began to take hold of things, throwing balls into the box that were generally met by the heads of Kev Burgess and Bailey Gooda.

One did pick out new boy Tom Greaves to give him a free header, but he planted it into the palms of keeper Taylor.

With Boro seemingly cruising to the victory, they gifted Hyde a lifeline with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Nobody picked up sub Karl Jones, who ghosted free on the right and after being picked out by a sliderule pass, Jones rolled under Taylor to score.

It soon got worse for Boro when John McCombe rose brilliantly in the box and powered a header into the net to trim the lead back to one.

Wave after wave of Hyde attacks followed in the final minutes, with Taylor punching off his line and sub Ross Killock hacking clear.

But Boro made it through and hung on for what could be a very valuable three points.