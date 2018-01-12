Boro forge link-up with Scarborough Football Scholarship

Scarborough Athletic have formed a link-up with the Scarborough Football Scholarship.

Boro's junior teams will now flow into the Scholarship, which is run by the club's former reserve team boss Steve Brennan, all-time record goalscorer Ryan Blott and ex-Scarborough FC skipper and Athletic player/assistant manager Denny Ingram.

Ryan Blott with Paul Exley, Steve Brennan and Nigel Carson

The junior set-up will continue to run under the leadership of Nigel Carson, but from the age of 16 the players will be taken under the wing of the Scholarship coaches, who will give them with the best opportunity to progress into the first-team football.

At the age of 16 players will be given the choice to join the Scholarship, which combines football with studying a BTEC in sport, or focusing solely on their football.