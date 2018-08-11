Boro held by Frickley

A late Gavin Allott goal meant that Scarborough Athletic were held to a 2-2 draw in their final game of pre-season at home to Frickley Athletic.

Boro looked to have weathered the burgeoning storm until Allott popped up with just a few minutes to go to restore parity in what was a grisly encounter.

The game got away to the worst possible start from a Boro point of view, with the visitors bagging the lead after just a handful of minutes.

Ex-Seadog Jacob Hazel whipped a glorious ball to the far post and while Boro stood like statues, Tyler Walton ghosted in and prodded into the bottom corner.

Boro continued to struggle in a disappointing opening 30 minutes of the game, but fortunately Frickley had little more to offer as an attacking force during that period.

When the hosts finally began to shake off the shackles, it didn't take them long to restore parity to the fixture.

And as expected it was the threatening James Walshaw who netted, rising majestically in the box and angling a header into the bottom corner of the net.

The temperature continued to rise after this and a minor scuffle in the middle of the park led to bookings for Boro's Leon Scott and Frickley's Jamie McGuire, with home assistant-boss Mark Hume being offered a seat in the stand by referee Liam Hewitt.

Half chances followed in the final moments of the half for either side, with Scott fluffing his lines when well placed, while former Boro man Jameel Ible's header was grasped by Taylor.

There were changes by boss Steve Kittrick either side of the interval, as Luke Dean and Ross Killock gave way for Nathan Valentine and Matty Bowman.

After a lively resumption from Frickley, it was Boro who managed to eek their way into the lead for the first time.

The ball broke to Matty Dixon on the edge of the box, his low drive was pushed onto the bar by keeper Hugo Warhurst, but Valentine was there to gobble up the rebound.

Boro continued to cause issues after the addition to the line up of James Cadman, but keeper Taylor had to be at his best to make sure that Frickley didn't haul themselves on terms.

The ball fell to sub Dan Palmer 12 yards from goal, though Taylor pulled off a miraculous one-handed save to make sure the ball didn't smash into the top corner of the net.

Walshaw was unlucky not to add to his tally when his deflected drive bounced to safety off the top of the Frickley cross-bar.

The keepers continued to earn their corn after this, with Huge Warhurst extending himself to full length to deny Michael Coulson. Then Taylor somehow managed to deny Palmer from all of six yards.

Taylor produced another one for the cameras as the game entered the last 10 minutes, again using his right palm to beat away a flying header from Richard Patterson.

There was nothing the Boro stopper could do with five minutes remaining, when his static defence were caught and Gavin Allott strode through to roll home the leveller with just five minutes left.

That was all the game had to offer, but the 90 minutes gave boss Kittrick further insight into what he has and what he possibly lacks.