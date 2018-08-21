Boro hit late on as 10-man Matlock fight back for draw

Scarborough Athletic were punished for missing a raft of chances on Tuesday night when they drew 2-2 at home to Matlock Town.

Boro controlled a good percentage of the fixture and had the openings to put things to bed, but they were hit late on by the 10-man side from Derbyshire, who managed to snatch a point.

Only one change was made by Boro from the opening day win, with Matty Dixon shaking off a hamstring strain and taking the place of Leon Scott.

The return to the Flamingo Land Stadium filled the Boro sails in the opening minutes and it took them just 120 seconds to break the deadlock.

James Cadman danced free on the left, his cut-back was dummied by James Walshaw and Wayne Brooksby smashed it home.

This start certainly met the approval of the large home turn-out and they continued to warm their hands with applause in the minutes that followed.

Visiting keeper Richard Walton made a hash of Brooksby's up-and-under cross, but when they ball hit the shoulder of Michael Coulson it bounced just wide.

Then Walshaw wriggled free of the Matlock backline, but his shooting boots needed just that slight tweak as he drilled inches wide.

Boro then continued their quest for goals by twice testing the strength of Walton's upright.

After a delightful flowing move, Brooksby again took advantage, but his shot bounced to safety off the post.

Then Walshaw looked to have taken the ball too far past Walton, but he cut back a shot that struck the right stick and frustratingly for a second time it was cleared.

Matlock managed to create their first chance of the day on the half-hour when Alex Hurst teased in a wonderful centre that just missed an outstretched Michael Williams on the far post.

There was another good opening for the usually deadly Walshaw just a few minutes before the break. The striker taking on a flick from Coulson, but lashing it over the bar from eight yards.

Walshaw had further opportunities either side of half-time, missing the first with a volley, but then taking the second to make it 2-0.

The goal was just seconds after the re-start, with Walshaw collecting on the edge of the box and finishing superb for his first of the season.

Matlock had a spell after this, pressing around the Boro penalty box, but in all honesty the failed to trouble a largely redundant Tommy Taylor in the home goal.

It was Boro and Walshaw, who continued to threaten and the frontman could have added further to his total on the hour.

He showed great tenacity to win the ball back in the Matlock penalty area and force a low save out of Walton.

Walshaw then rose to win the resulting corner, but his header was just wide.

Then end-to-end nature of the second half continued, with Matlock finally making a game out of it by trimming the lead back to one with 15 minutes left.

Michael Williams stooped expertly to finish a cross into the box via the hand of Taylor and the post.

Bailey Gooda was then forced to block another goalbound Matlock effort from flying full-back Jake Green.

But the Gladiators were dealt a huge blow when referee Jamie Rhodes reduced them to 10 men with the clock creeping into the final 10 minutes.

Brooksby's challenge sparked a bout of handbags and Dwayne Wiley waded in to throw the Boro man to the floor, earning a red card.

Despite their lack of numbers it was Matlock who managed to register the next goal, to haul themselves back on terms.

A silly free-kick was conceded out wide. Williams' delivery was flicked on by Jake Phillips and the ball flew into the net.

Boro launched a last-gasp push for the points, but Matlock held firm and had to depart with a share of the spoils.