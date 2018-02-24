Boro hold on for battling point at Bridge

Scarborough Athletic's winning run came to an end on Saturday at Bamber Bridge, but they dug deep for a battling goalless draw.

Fellow promotion hopefuls Bridge gave Steve Kittrick's men a torrid time in the second half, but Boro stood firm for a fighting point.

Boro fielded the same starting 11 as the midweek win against Ramsbottom, though there were fewer highlights in the first half of action.

James Walshaw had a good opportunity in the first few minutes, though his low volley rolled across the face of goal and to safety.

Bridge grew into the game the longer the half went on and they had two great opportunities to take the lead.

Regan Linney popped up unmarked on the far post, but his composure vanished and his blazed over from close range.

Then Bamber were awarded a penalty just after the half-hour when Nathan Valentine felled the raiding Adam Dodd in the box.

Macauley Wilson stepped up confidently, but his effort was brilliantly tipped onto the angle of bar and post by Tommy Taylor.

Just before the break Boro had a great chance of their own when Tom White crept into some space in the box. His shot smashed against the foot of the post though and Bamber breathed a big sigh of relief.

More pressure followed from Bridge when the second half got underway and Boro were lucky to survive unscathed from this period.

Adam Roscoe did hit the net after a sharp move through the Boro defence, but the goal was ruled out by the linesman's flag.

Bailey Gooda made a magnificent block to deny Linney and Roscoe shuddered the upright with a vicious drive.

The charmed life of the Boro goal continued as the ball fell to Lewis Nightingale 10 yards from goal, but the ball bobbled and his effort flew over the bar.

Sub Matthew Dudley was the next to fluff his lines for Bridge when he beat the offside trap, but he lobbed wide of the target with Taylor stranded.

The game petered out after this, with the action drying up in the chill, and Boro leaving Lancashire with a creditable point.