BORO JUNIORS: Bissett at the double as Under-19s thrash Avenue

Scarborough Athletic Under-19s made it three wins out of three in the Northern Alliance League on Monday night when they beat Bradford Park Avenue 6-0.

Dan Davidson opened the scoring for Boro, with Dan Ward and Fin Willis adding others before the break.

In the second half a Harry Bissett brace and one from George Walmsley wrapped things up.

Scarborough Under-17s grabbed a penalty shootout victory in their North Riding FA Cup clash with Redcar.

Boro gave themselves a mountain to climb trailing 2-0 at half-time.

Jake Baldwin’s 30-yard thunderbolt started the recovery and, with eight minutes remaining, Jaydan Hindle’s deft equaliser took the game to penalties.

Custodian Cameron Anderson saved two spot-kicks, allowing Kane Randerson-Wray to coolly slot home the winning penalty and put Boro into the next round.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s lost for the first time this season to a clinical Beverley Town Panthers by a 3-2 scoreline.

Panthers taking an early lead only for Finlay Hopper to bring the game back level with a tap-in from the tireless Reggie Steele’s cross.

Against the run of play, Panthers made it 2-1 going into the half-time break.

After this it was much the same story with Boro missing a hatful of chances before Jake Gallagher was fouled in the box and stepped up to slot the ball home for 2-2.

The Panthers pounced late on to wrap up the win.

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s suffered a 2-1 defeat on the road at Hull United Whites.

Despite plenty of possession and a few chances which were stopped by the home keeper, it was Boro who went behind just before half-time.

On the other side of the break, the same story continued as Boro tried but were repelled well by the home side’s resolute defending and more fine saves.

But eventually Harvey Bayes rounded off a fine team move to get Boro back in to it at 1-1.

However, a long ball was finished off by the Whites forward to snatch the points.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s were edged out 1-0 in their game against Tickton.

The game was played on a horrible, wet and windy Sunday morning at Tickton’s extremely small pitch.

Boro had almost all the possession in the first half but were unable to capitalise with no clear-cut chances and some good saves from the Tickton keeper.

In the second half Scarborough went close through a Tom Benson free-kick and then an Aidan Williams free-kick rattled the crossbar.

However, it was Tickton who scored the only goal of the game.

Boro pressed hard but were unable to convert their total domination of the whole game and Tickton ran out victors.

Scarborough Athletic Under-10s lost 4-2 to York City in the Junior Premier League.

Boro took a deserved lead through Finlay Sayers-Barker and could have added to the tally with further chances.

York hit a quick-fire treble to lead at the break, however Sayers-Barker’s second reduced the deficit after a brilliant Jenson Watherston flick.

Boro pushed for the equaliser hitting the post and failing to score on a number of occasions and York punished these misses with a late winner on the break.

A much improved performance from Boro with Luca Stuttard and Sammy Ionascu also impressing

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s lost 51 against York City in the Junior Premier League.

Boro started the brighter and took the lead after 10 minutes with a neat finish from Joe Wood

The score remained the same till 10 minutes before the break when york equalised.

York continued to press and grabbed another goal to go into the break 2-1 up.

Boro struggled to get a hold of the game in the second half and York capitalised with two more goals coming from corners and a last-minute penalty.