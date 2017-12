Scarborough Athletic have snapped up defender Bailey Gooda on a month's loan from Harrogate Town.

Gooda started his career at Barnsley and went on to play for Frickley on youth loan before signing for Harrogate boss Simon Weaver in August of this year.

Steve Kittrick said: "Bailey is a player I've tried to sign before, he is a very good player and will be a good addition for the month he will be with us.

The centre-back will be available for Saturday's home game against Ossett Town.