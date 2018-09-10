Boro may appeal Burgess red card

Scarborough Athletic could move to appeal the sending off of skipper Kev Burgess during Saturday's FA Cup draw at Marine.

Burgess was dismissed on the hour after a melee, but having watched video footage of the incident, boss Steve Kittrick is less than convinced with the referee's decision.

He said: "I thought the sending off was a poor decision and now we need to see where we go with it.

"We need to have a sit down and make a decision as a club, one definite option is appealing against the red card.

"The ref told us after the game that he didn't see the incident and that he only made his decision after a chat with his linesman.

"The thing is that the linesman didn't originally flag, so why has he then told the referee what he told him?

"I think he's just reacted to what the players have said. If that is the case then it is very naive.

"A yellow card for both players would have probably been fair, but we'll wait to see what comes back in the report and take things from there."