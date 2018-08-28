Boro on the road at Marine in FA Cup

Scarborough Athletic have been handed an away draw at Merseyside club Marine in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

This means that Boro's first involvement in this season's competition will see them tackle a side from their own Evo-Stik Premier division.

Boro progressed through to the fourth qualifying round of the competition last season before exiting at the hands of Hyde United, who they travel to on Saturday in the league.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "There are different kinds of draws in the FA Cup, from good to bad. This is an average draw.

"It will just be like a league game for us, but obviously it has that extra twist because of the money the FA Cup can bring to your club.

"We did fairly well in the competition last season and obviously we'll be looking to push on again this time around.

"It is just a case of remaining positive and going over there to try and pick up the result we want."