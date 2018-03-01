Boro's Beadle keen to get stuck into promotion push

Midfielder Jimmy Beadle has underlined that he still has plenty to offer in Scarborough Athletic’s promotion push.

Since an early-season injury, Beadle has struggled to hold down a place in the Boro side, something that wasn’t helped by a recent sending off and a three-match ban.

But having dug in during that period, Beadle in now back and ready to make his mark.

“I pulled the gaffer (Steve Kittrick) before the game against Trafford and told him that I want to be playing a bit more, but then I got a red card and a three-match ban,” he said.

“I suppose that has come as a blessing in disguise though because since then I’ve got a lot of weight off and I’m feeling great.

“I’ve done that because I want to be more involved in this and it hasn’t been happening.

“There is no way I will leave this club because I love Scarborough and this season has been unbelievable, but I just think that I have a lot to offer.

“The last time I played in behind the strikers for a full season I scored 21 goals.

“I’m confident that if that happened again I’ll score at least 10 by the end of the season.

“It will be a case of taking my chance when it comes and I’ll be making sure that I do that so I can play my part in getting this club promoted.”

Whatever happens, Beadle is loving being a part of the Boro changing room this season.

He added: “You can count on one hand the amount of cross words that have been said this season in the changing room.

“This is the best dressing room I think I’ve ever been involved in, nobody is here for the money, they are just a good set of lads.

“We all joke about the Scarborough and Seadog thing, but I’ve been making sure that all the players know what it means to play for the club.

“It is something to be proud of and I couldn’t be any prouder at this moment in time.

“It is all about visualisation for me. Thousands of times when I’ve been on the treadmill I have pictured being on that pitch when we are celebrating promotion in front of the fans.

“I’ll do everything, and I know the other lads will as well, to make sure that happens.”