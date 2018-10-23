Boro's Bowman training with Wigan

Scarborough Athletic youngster Matty Bowman is currently in training with Championship outfit Wigan Athletic.

The right-sided prospect signed terms with Boro at the beginning of the current campaign, having previously spent time in the youth set-ups at Hull City and Middlesbrough.

His time on the pitch with Boro this season has been limited due to the fact that he attends Repton School in Derbyshire during term time.

Bowman said: "Obviously I'm really looking forward to the rest of the week and the opportunity I have.

"I'm really grateful for the support of Scarborough Athletic and Steve Kittrick over the past few months, if it wasn't for them then this opportunity wouldn't have come about.

"Being involved with Boro has given me the confidence to go out there and train alongside several international footballers, including Darron Gibson as I have done this week.

"I am looking forward to getting back involved at Boro in December when I’m back home from school."