Scarborough Athletic striker James Walshaw has won the Evo-Stik North Golden Boot award.

The striker scored 20 goals for Farsley in the first few months of the season and then went on to add another 19 in Boro colours to take his tally to 39.

Walshaw, Liam Hardy and Liam Hearn will be invited to collect their accolades on stage at Blackpool's Hilton Hotel on Saturday June 16.

He will return to pre-season training with Boro after this as he remains on contract with the club.