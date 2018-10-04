Boro’s Walshaw sets sights on golden hat-trick

Scarborough Athletic striker has set his sights on a golden boot hat-trick after storming to the top of the latest Evo-Stik Premier scoring charts.

The 34-year-old has won the honour for the past two seasons and having netted seven already this term his run shows no signs of ending.

“I’ve won the golden boot for the past two seasons, so that is my aim once again,” said the marksman.

“Winning it three times in a row would be very nice, but it is more about helping the team win games.

“Getting the results comes first, then after that you can look at the accolades that can come with it.

“It is always nice when other people chip in as well. On Tuesday night Bailey scored the first one and that took the pressure off us guys a bit further forward.

“We know we are there to score goals. A big thing was made of it at the start of the season when we hadn’t got too many, but Coulo (Michael Coulson), Wayne (Brooksby) and myself all knew that we’d come good.”

Walshaw is now eyeing back-to-back wins at Stafford Rangers this weekend to keep Boro on track for the ultimate goal - promotion.

He added: “I’ve played at Stafford a couple of times, I think the last time I was there I scored.

“They have an experienced manager in Steve Burr and it isn’t easy when their crowd get behind them.

“It is all about getting that three points and staying on track though.

“The team that wins the league is the most consistent and I think we have that bit of quality to help us through to where we want to be.”