Boro's Wright just wants to play football

Scarborough Athletic winger Max Wright is desperate for Saturday's Evo-Stik North clash at Ramsbottom United to go ahead.

The North of England has been frosted by an icy blast over the past few days, leaving a number of games in doubt.

Having played a major part in helping Boro to five consecutive league wins, Wright just wants to get out there and keep playing football.

"I really hope the game is on, I just want to be playing football," said Wright.

"It won't be a case of the fitness levels dropping or us not being sharp because as a squad we are flying at the moment, when you are winning, you just want to be out there on that pitch."

The three-pronged attack featuring Wright, Michael Coulson and James Walshaw has been hitting the heights in recent weeks and the on-loan Grimsby man is really relishing his part in it.

He added: "I'm really loving playing alongside Wally and Coulo, I'm learning so much from them.

"I've played with some good players, but Wally is the smartest player I've ever met.

"His hold up play, his movement and his finishing are all amazing. All you have to do is look at the game at Droylsden when he dragged us to victory in a really tough match.

"Being a Grimsby Town fan, I only have one word for Coulo, that is legend.

"His set-pieces are ridiculous and he is so experienced, having played at the higher levels of the game.

"He could still play much further up the football pyramid, so Scarborough are really benefiting from having him and his 28 goals this season is showing exactly that.

"I'm picking things up from both players all the time, which is something I've been told to do by the gaffer at Grimsby (Russell Slade).

"It is an absolute pleasure to play in attack with them."

As well as picking things up from his teammates, Wright is collecting further experience from other aspects of his loan deal with Boro.

"I have been sent down here to improve my game and I feel that this is happening," he said.

"I had a good season last season on loan at Sutton Coldfield where we just managed to stay up, but if we managed to achieve our aim of promotion this time out then it would be comfortably the best season of my life.

"Having experienced football in the league above, obviously there are good teams, but I believe that this Scarborough team would beat any side up there, you can really see this club going places.

"The fans deserve it as well, I've never seen a crowd like this one at Scarborough before.

"This loan has allowed me to get to grips with playing in front of a big crowd and I love it.

"Non-league fans absolutely adore their club and it is nice that we have the opportunity to chat with them after games.

"It is especially good when you have just won a game, much of the thanks for that comes down to the gaffer Steve Kittrick, Mark Hume and also Chris Bolder. They have played a huge part in the success that this club is enjoying."