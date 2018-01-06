Boro slice through the Bloods at the Butcher's Arms

A late charge from Scarborough Athletic on Saturday afternoon kept their journey to Evo-Stik North success on track.

Having fallen behind against a useful Droylsden side at the Butcher's Arms, Boro then sliced through their opponents on three occasions in a thrilling eight-minute spell to run out 3-1 winners.

This victory pushed them up to second in the table and level on goal difference with leaders South Shields.

Boro made a lively start in attack, but defensively they seemed to be struggling on a soft and tricky surface.

That was highlighted after just six minutes when they found it very difficult to clear their lines and winger Luke Daly took full advantage, crashing home from the edge of the box.

As Boro set off in search of parity, Luke Dean came close to achieving it, but his skidding drive from 30 yards zipped past the foot of the home post.

A change was forced for boss Steve Kittrick soon after, with Nathan Valentine pulling up, which allowed on-loan midfielder Tom White a chance to make his debut.

Boro continued to create half-chances, but they failed to really test the diminutive figure of Richie Branagan in the Droylsden goal.

Any flowing football was a challenge given the conditions, though clearly used to the pitch, Droylsden held the advantage.

They almost made it pay for a second time when Sefton Gonzales charged clear of the Boro defence just seconds before the break, but Bailey Gooda got back in time to make the telling tackle.

White smashed a shot into the hosts' side netting when the second half began, before Gooda's central defensive partner Sam Hewitt made a fine block at the other end to halt Daly's progress into the box.

Droylsden's attacking threat departed in the 51st minute when Gonzales was withdrawn due to injury. After this the hosts tried their hand at hanging on for the three points, which against the dangerous Boro attack, was never going to be easy.

The Athletic bench tried to shake things up just after the hour, throwing on Jimmy Beadle and altering the formation to a 4-4-2.

But it still didn't look as though it would be Boro's day, with White, Beadle and Coulson having shots blocked, then Hewitt striking the outside of the post after collecting from a corner.

Then, with 15 minutes left on the clock, Max Wright flicked James Walshaw free in the box, and with the trigger cocked, the striker was sent tumbling to the floor.

Ref Matthew Scholes pointed at the spot and like clockwork Coulson rolled into the bottom corner to level the proceedings.

Walshaw continued to cause issues, and he streaked away from the Droylsden back-line, but his touch was too heavy and Branagan tipped the ball off his toe.

He made no error seconds later when in the same position, showing great composure to give Boro the lead for the first time in the game.

A third and final goal followed, with Coulson creating in brilliant fashion and Walshaw finishing divinely.

Boro switched into cruise control after this, toying with a deflated Droylsden, who had been knocked firmly out of their stride by a flurry of attacking masterclasses.

The highlights package was complete though and the points, for the fourth game in a row, wiith heading into Scarborough's bulging account.