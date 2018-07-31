Boro slip to friendly defeat against Marske

Scarborough Athletic slipped to a 2-1 friendly defeat against Marske on Tuesday night at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The result wasn't the best, but the performance looked sharp for long periods and things continue to look positive ahead of the new season.

Changes were made by the Boro management team for the game, with Jimmy Beadle and Jackson Jowett coming in for starting roles.

The early stages were controlled by Marske, and after bouts of passing around their back-line, they made a penetrating burst to take the lead in the 10th minute.

A sharp move had the Boro midfield and defence chasing shadows and it allowed Brad Plant in to smash past Tommy Taylor for 1-0.

After this Boro began to emerge from their shells and look more of an attacking force.

It was all about that final ball though or that key touch, as the Marske goal began to lead something of a charmed life.

Jowett sent James Walshaw through on goal, but his effort was straight at the legs of keeper Robert Dean.

Beadle saw his 35-yard free-kick grasped and then Jowett whipped just over after some dancing feet on the edge of the box.

There was more to follow, with Walshaw having his effort from an indirect free-kick blocked, while a good shout for a handball in the Marske box came soon after.

As early as it was in the game, some fans may have been forgiven for thinking that it wouldn't be Boro's day in front of goal, but James Cadman soon put them right.

The midfielder charged onto a Wayne Brooksby through-ball and after seeing his first effort saved, he powered home the rebound.

There was more promise from former Edgehill man Jowett when the second half got underway, as after a few uninteresting minutes he got on the ball.

Having jigged cleverly past three tackles he grazed the top of the bar with keeper Dean well beaten.

After the survival of this scare, it was Marske who began to expand their play and a cheap free-kick on the edge of the box allowed them in for their second of the evening.

Craig Gott's low set-piece was palmed away by Taylor, but it was Andy Ramsbottom who reacted first, stabbing home from close range.

The changes followed and predictably that ended the flow of both teams for a good period of time.

Boro were boosted by the arrival of Michael Coulson though and he immediately looked to reform his partnership with Walshaw.

That almost bore fruit when the pair linked up delightfully, but Coulson's low drive was stopped at full-stretch by Dean.

There was more to follow from Coulson, with the attacker beating his man and firing just past the Marske post.

Despite a few more threatening moments for Boro, that was all they could muster and they had to settle for defeat on the night.