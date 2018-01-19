Boro snap up Snowden

Scarborough Athletic have recruited young defender Josh Snowden from Evo-Stik North rivals Ossett Town.

Snowden initially signed for Ossett at the start of the season after claiming a stack of awards at the end of last term with NCEL Premier side Thackley.

Previous to this he spent time with the youth set-up at Guiseley.

Boro assistant boss Mark Hume said: "We spoke to former Ossett Town manager Grant Black about Josh, he said that he had surpassed everything that he was meant to be doing after signing for them.

"He is a good, strong lad, who knows the score and is willing to learn.

"Josh can play in the middle or at right-back, so that provides us with a bit of variation."