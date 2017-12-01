Boro snap up Sugden

Scarborough Athletic have recruited young midfielder Lewis Sugden.

Sugden had been plying his trade in Tampa, Florida, but he has come home to try and find a club in this country.

He started his career with Chesterfield and then joined Farsley Celtic, before jetting off to the States.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "Lewis has been playing in Florida, so he's obviously delighted to be back in this weather.

"He is a very good young player who can play in a defensive midfield role, so that gives us a few more options in there.

"Lewis has played and done well at Farsley, so he does know the level."