Boro snap up Sugden

Scarborough Athletic have recruited young midfielder Lewis Sugden.
Sugden had been plying his trade in Tampa, Florida, but he has come home to try and find a club in this country.
He started his career with Chesterfield and then joined Farsley Celtic, before jetting off to the States.
Boss Steve Kittrick said: "Lewis has been playing in Florida, so he's obviously delighted to be back in this weather.
"He is a very good young player who can play in a defensive midfield role, so that gives us a few more options in there.
"Lewis has played and done well at Farsley, so he does know the level."
