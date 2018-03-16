Boro snap up two Scholars

Scarborough Athletic have recruited two players from the Scarborough Football Scholarship to boost their numbers heading into a very busy period.

Josh Wallace and Ben Atkinson have both signed forms for the first team and they will be available for selection for the League Cup game at Atherton and beyond.

Boro secretary Jack Fewster with Ben Atkinson and Josh Wallace

The Scarborough-based pair have come through the Scholarship set-up under the tutorship of Steve Brennan, Denny Ingram and Ryan Blott.

Boro recently forged links with the Scholarship and this is the first sign of this flourishing.

Scarborough Football Scholarship is a further education course mixing football and the chance to study for a BTEC in sport. They are based at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Check out what Steve Brennan, Josh and Ben had to say in our video.